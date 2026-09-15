Still I Run celebrates ten years of mental health support

Still I Run promotes running for mental health, using the benefits of running for the larger conversation and support towards mental health resources. From what started as a Facebook page in 2016, the organization has grown nation-wide with run chapters, programs, and support groups.

Still I Run is celebrating this tenth anniversary with their annual fundraiser, celebrating "A Decade in Motion", at City Built Brewing in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, October 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will hear testimonies from runners and sponsors, learn more about the organization's history, and have the chance to participate in a silent auction.

The evening will feature appetizers, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from, and a "Build Your Own Runner" Lego minifig bar. $1 from every "Still I Run" special beers will go back to the organization.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets for $10 for adults, while children 12 and under are free. Donations are also accepted.

Founder and executive director of Still I Run, Sasha Wolff, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit stilli.run/decade for more information and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok