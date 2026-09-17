St. Cecilia Music Center unveils fall concert season

St. Cecilia Music Center features a variety of chamber music performances, primarily featuring acoustic musicians. The Center has announced their concert lineup for the "Spectacular Jazz" and "Acoustic Cafe" series, including the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, now in its fifteenth season.

The full season lineup includes:



Kenny Barron Trio – October 8, 2026 – Jazz

Dan Tyminski Band – October 20, 2026 – Folk

“Dvořák, Debussy, and Chaminade” with Co-Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han - Chamber Music Society

Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart – November 5, 2026 - Folk

Sarah Jarosz (Opening with Jordan Tice) – December 5, 2026 - Folk

Aoife O'Donovan and Chris Thile - Wassail! A Christmas Show – December 11, 2026 - Folk

Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland – January 28, 2027 - Folk

“Rhapsody in Blue” – February 4, 2027 - Chamber Music Society

John Scofield and Dave Holland Duo – February 18, 2027 - Jazz

“String Radiance” – March 18, 2027 - Chamber Music Society

Cécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner – March 25, 2027 - Jazz

Branford Marsalis Quartet with Dianne Reeves – April 15, 2027 - Jazz

“Mozart and Brahms – The Great Clarinet Quintets” – April 22, 2027 - Chamber Music Society

St. Cecilia Music Center executive and artistic director Cathy Holbrook returned to the Morning Mix to talk about the season!

St. Cecilia Music Center is located at 24 Ransom Ave NE in Grand Rapids. Most concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Visit scmcgr.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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