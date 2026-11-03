Spring Lake Sparkle returning this holiday season

Downtown Spring Lake is preparing to transform into a winter wonderland once again as the annual Spring Lake Sparkle season approaches. The month-long celebration not only provides a festive environment, but also helps families feeling any financial strain during the season.

Organized by Lilley Cares and The Salvation Army in Grand Haven Corps, this year's goal is to raise $10,000 for families in the Tri-Cities region of West Michigan.

Events this year kick off with a celebrity bartender night on Thursday, November 5, where at Attwood's Kitchen and Drink from 5 to 7 p.m., local and Michigan celebrities including Tigers and Red Wings broadcaster John Keating will become guest bartenders. Admission is $59 and includes two drink tickets. Event proceeds will go towards the $10,000 goal.

The public lighting display will be held inside the Epicurean Village Courtyard on Saturday, November 28 at 6 p.m., where Santa Clause will flip the light switch. Photos, caroling, hot cocoa, and more will be featured at the free, family-friendly event.

Throughout December at the Epicurean Village, families can participate in several events including Pancakes with Santa, decorate gingerbread houses, and visit St. Nick himself. Festivities run through December 17.

Epicurean Village is located at 110 W. Savidge St. in Spring Lake. Visit springlakesparkle.com for more information.

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