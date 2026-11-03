Southern Smoke Soul Food and Brewery expanding with own alcohol line

Southern Smoke Soul Food brings Southern cuisine to Grand Rapids, featuring a menu that includes Cajun Smothered Catfish, ribs, macaroni and cheese, peach cobbler, and more Southern staples.

The restaurant has launched a brand new alcoholic beverage line that includes beer, wine, and spirits that include a grape wine, Riesling, red wine, and sangria.

Southern Smoke Soul Food is located at 4023 Division Ave SW in Grand Rapids. Owner Jodie Robertson visited the Morning Mix to talk about the expansion!

Visit southernsmokegr.com for more information. You can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok