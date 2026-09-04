Sober Fest brings alcohol-free fun, community, and connection to Grand Rapids on September 11-13

A free, three-day festival is bringing people together with music, keynote speakers, vendors, and more. However, unlike many other festivals, there will be no sign of drugs or alcohol.

Sober Fest Michigan is a recovery festival celebrating community, connection, and hope for those actively in recovery or who choose to abstain from alcohol/drug use. Sober Fest creates a space where people can experience connection without pressure. It’s often the first step for someone who doesn’t know where to start.

Festival-goers will be able to experience:

Live Music from local and regional bands

Inspiring Speakers and real recovery stories

Remembrance Walk honoring lives lost to addiction

Vendor booths and community resources

Yard games, food trucks, and family-friendly activities

Bonfire All-Recovery Meetings

Yoga and Meditation for beginners

Sunday Recovery Church and Praise Music

The keynote speaker for the festival will be Corey Warren, the co-founder of RISE Recovery Community and host of The Sober Boyz Podcast. His own journey has included addiction, incarceration, multiple attempts at treatment, and ultimately discovering that lasting recovery required more than simply putting down a substance.

Sober Fest will take place September 11-13 at 5469 Long Lake Rd in Belding.



Friday: 3 p.m .to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parking costs a suggested donation of $10 for the entire weekend and includes shuttle service.

To register or to view the complete lineup of events, visit soberfestmi.com.

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