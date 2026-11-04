SLD Read seeking volunteers to assist literacy needs in West Michigan

SLD Read is recruiting paid and volunteer tutors across West Michigan to help students build the foundational skills they need to become confident, successful readers. The non-profit literacy organization assists individuals with all forms of literacy challenges, providing extra assistance outside of the classroom. While schools play an important role in literacy development, the crisis is multi-layered, and SLD Read invites community members to become tutors to meet the demand.

Tutors are trained with accredited programs and work one-on-one with students who are over six months behind their peers. Students and tutors meet twice a week.

Training sessions will be held in-person at SLD Read's Grand Rapids office November 16 through 20. Online training will take place January 2027.

SLD Read CEO Kristen Potts visited the Morning Mix to share more about how the community can get involved.

Visit sldread.org to learn more.

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