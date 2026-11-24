Trove Market is the first digital marketplace that is created for people with disabilities, allowing creators and entrepreneurs to create their own digital storefronts similar to Etsy. For the holiday season, shoppers are invited to explore unique gifts through Trove Market while supporting small business owners along the way.

Trove Market was founded in 2025 and does not charge creators with disabilities to sign up. They charge 3% in administrative fees, which is lower than the industry standard of 30%. Today, over 50 creatives are registered on the platform and continue to grow, currently involved in partnerships with schools, nonprofits, and additional disability service providers.

Trove Market CEO Jayme Powell poke with Todd via Zoom to share more. Visit trovemarket.com to learn more and shop today!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok