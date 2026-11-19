Basket Bowtique provides thoughtful gift baskets curated to each recipient's individual taste. These baskets can be built for any occasion, and just in time for the holiday season, Basket Bowtique is hosting the fourth annual Holiday Sip and Shop at NOCO Provisions on Sunday, November 22.

The Holiday Sip and Shop will feature over 30 local vendors that pair seasonal sips with shopping local. Raffles will be held every 30 minutes throughout the duration of the event, and the first 100 shoppers get a special shopping bag filled with a variety of vendor gifts, swag, and coupons.

The event will run from 12 to 4 p.m. and admission is free. NOCO Provisions is located at 4609 Cascade Rd SE in Grand Rapids.

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