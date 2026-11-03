Shine like a diamond from Shaina Lane's new book, "Beneath the Brilliance"

Women who are high achievers are often celebrated for their strength and endurance, but while things may seem great on the outside, mounting pressure may begin to cause cracks in those celebrations, leading to possible over-achieving as compensation for overwhelming demand.

Author and Premier Professional Coaching CEO Shaina Lane discusses these expectations in her new book, Beneath the Brilliance: Sparkle Like a Diamond Without Cracking Under Pressure . The book argues that while capability and grit are considered to be positive attributes, there is a line between when these attributes become toxic expectations.

The book is out today and available for purchase online. A portion of proceeds from every copy sold during the first 90 days post-release will be donated to Every Woman's Place.

Lane will hold a public release party on Thursday, November 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Seigel Jewelers, located 2845 Lake Eastbrook Blvd SE in Grand Rapids. In addition to book signings, the event will have raffle prizes and refreshments.

The event is free to attend, although space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance online.

Lane sat down with Michelle to talk about the book. You can follow her on Instagram.

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