Shake Your "Teal" Feathers for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month awareness

September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, a time where awareness of the disease is increased, as ovarian cancer has no reliable early detection testing and symptoms that are similar to other abdominal, bowel, and pelvic pain symptoms.

The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA) is holding the "Shake Your Teal Feathers" awareness event on Sunday, September 27 at Millennium Park beginning at 12 p.m. The afternoon will feature a one-mile walk with community picnic to follow, silent auction, and ice cream.

The event is family-friendly and open to all. Registration is $28 for adults and $10 for children six to 16, while children five and under are free.

Megan Neubauer and Stacey Goins from MIOCA visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit mioca.org for more event information and to register.

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