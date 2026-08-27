Shafer Swartz PLC campaigns against distracted driving

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Shafer Swartz PLC injury attorneys commit to providing quality legal representation to West Michigan residents. The Muskegon-based team isn't just a physical location for their office, but it is where their lawyers have grown up, using their local connections in the area to assist their clients to the fullest.

As a personal injury firm, Shafer Swartz have taken part in campaigning against distracted driving, having witness these types of auto accidents firsthand. Founding Partner David Shafer and Trial Lawyer and Partner Matt Swartz visited the Morning Mix to talk about the campaign and what motorists and pedestrians should be aware of if they are injured in an accident.

Shafer Swartz PLC is located at 40 Concord Ave in Muskegon. Visit wemakeitright.com or call (231) 722-2444 for more information.

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