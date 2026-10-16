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Settle into Spooky Season with Michigan author J.C. Vande Zande's horror trilogy

The final book in the Orphan Island trilogy, "Coven of the Worm Moon", is available now
Settle into Spooky Season with Michigan author J.C. Vande Zande's horror trilogy
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J.C. Vande Zande is a Midland resident and English professor at Delta College. When he isn't in the classroom during the day, he is writing; using Michigan landmarks and locations as the backdrop for many of his stories.

Vande Zande recently completed the Orphan Island horror trilogy, a gothic series set in Northern Michigan that follows a family's fight with literal monsters and figurative monsters such as addiction. The books are available for purchase online and in local retailers.

Vande Zande visited the Morning Mix to talk about the writing process and upcoming projects.

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