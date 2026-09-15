Second annual Dumpling Fest brings dish variety to Calder Plaza

Dumplings are a dough dish that comes in a variety of forms and fillings that is not just limited to Asia. Their culinary diversity was celebrated last year at the inaugural Dumpling Fest, presented by the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation (GRAPF), and is returning for a second year this Saturday, September 19.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Calder Plaza, attendees can take a trip around the world by trying out the variety of dumplings around the world and how their are prepared, whether that be fried, steamed, or baked.

The event is free to attend, although different vendors are accepting cash or card payments for dumplings.

Ace Marasigan, Founder and Executive Director of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation, returned to the Morning Mix with Simply Duplings owner Ty Nguyen to talk about the event and showcase a sample of what attendees can expect!

Visit the event's Facebook page for more information. For more information on GRAPF resources and future events, visit grapf.org.

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