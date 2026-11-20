Rockford-based Soaring Suds Soap and Nera Wix Candle Bar is a family-owned and operated business that takes the everyday, mundane element of cleanliness and routine into an elevated experience, ensuring your skin and environment are taken care of skin-deep.

Founded by the husband-and-wife-team of Michael and Jennifer Klaasen, Soaring Suds products are clean, ethically sourced, made with love, and provided with transparency to every customer. Products include hand made soaps, shower steamers, body butters and lotions, and more. Their aromatic line features candles, wax melts, and perfumes.

The business also invites members of the public to create their own products at their storefront, allowing them to experience firsthand how their products are made. Customers can create their own candles, diffusers, perfumes, and more by reserving an appointment online ahead of time. Walk-ins are also welcome, although reservations are strongly encouraged for larger parties.

Soaring Suds Soap is located at 54 Courtland St. in Rockford. Michael and Jennifer spoke with Michelle to share more about the business!

Visit soaringsudssoap.com for more information, including DIY reservations and to shop!

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