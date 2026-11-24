If you're looking for some small but fun gifts that encourage kids to use their imagination, Emily Richett is here with some screen-free stocking stuffers, for the kids, big and small!

Skillmatics

Games and Creative Kits - under $25

Skillmatics has a great selection of affordable games and activity kits, with several options under $25 on Amazon. Here are a few favorites:



Mahjong Go! – A travel-friendly take on classic Mahjong, reimagined as a card game. No bulky tiles required, making it easy to take along on trips or enjoy at home.

Artsy Stash – A fun creative gift for tweens and teens. With stickers, patterned paper and decorative cutouts, kids can make mood boards, photo collages, scrapbook pages and journals that reflect their own style.

Crossover – A fast-paced family card game that challenges players to make creative connections. For example, a slice of pizza might lead to “something gooey,” then “chocolate cake,” then “something sweet.” It's easy to learn and play just about anywhere.

Aqua Puffs – A hands-on creative activity for kids who love making things. Children can use the colorful, water-activated materials to create their own designs. A fun little project that encourages creativity and hands-on play.

Camp Snap

CS-8 Mini Camcorder - $149.99

For the budding filmmaker, this little retro-inspired camcorder gives kids a camera of their own. Designed for ages 4 and up, the CS-8 Mini has no screen, Wi-Fi or apps—so kids can focus on filming instead of watching themselves back. Just point, pull the trigger and record! It captures video and audio, offers five vintage-inspired film filters and four aspect ratios, and comes with a 4GB memory card.

Available at campsnapphoto.com.

Stories To Play

Bible Storytelling Peg People - $148.00 40 piece | $38 10 piece

This set takes traditional peg dolls to another level. It includes 40 wooden figures that children can use to recreate stories from throughout the Bible—not just the Nativity! The set comes with a character guide to help identify which peg represents which Bible character, making it easy for parents and children to bring Scripture stories to life through hands-on play. It's a wonderful resource for families who want to make Bible stories more interactive and memorable.

Available at storiestoplay.com.

Visit mamabearsurvival.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok