Save time, money, and decison-making with Eastbrook Homes' "The Collections"

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Eastbrook Homes is one of Michigan's premiere home builders across West Michigan and Metro Lansing, bringing quality design to each home's unique needs while giving back to the community through philanthropy.

Building a home is often exciting in the creative process, but sometimes, navigating the design process can be overwhelming. Eastbrook Homes offers The Collections, a design service that brings pre-created color palettes to help homebuyers reduce decision fatigue while still catering to their needs.

Through the four-step process of utilizing The Collections, prospective homebuyers will be able to physically see and touch the materials used for paint colors, flooring, cabinets, and more. A purchase agreement is then written, and the team assembles the plans together before a final review takes place.

A VIP launch party will take place at their Home Creation Studio, located at 1188 East Paris Ave SE in Grand Rapids, on October 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Todd visited the Home Creation Studio and spoke with interior designer Amanda Smit and sales agent Kail Venema to learn more.

Visit eastbrookhomes.com to learn more.

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