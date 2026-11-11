SANO helps navigate Medicare plans during enrollment period

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Medicare's annual enrollment period is over halfway done, and beneficiaries are awaiting confirmation of enrollment as well as navigate health insurance options for those who may retire before Medicare eligibility.

SANO helps clients find the best decisions for them including Social Security decisions and future retirement goals. Kevin Cox, Licensed Medicare Agent, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit sano.org/wxmi to learn more or call (616) 328-6902.

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