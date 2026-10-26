SANO helps individuals find the best Medicare plan for them

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Medicare's annual enrollment period is currently underway, where individuals prepare for which plan is best for them during this time.

Because every person's situation is different, not all plans may be available where they live, as well as different limitations and potential out-of-pocket expenses may also be available. SANO helps clients find the best decisions for them, while also navigating Social Security decisions and future retirement goals.

Kevin Cox, Licensed Medicare Agent, visited the Morning Mix to share more on how their agents can assist with finding the proper Medicare coverage.

Visit sano.org/wxmi to learn more or call (616) 328-6902.

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