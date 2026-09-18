San Francisco's DAM Circus presents "Salooniverse"

Originating from San Francisco, Dragons, Aliens, and Mermaids (DAM) Circus brings a diverse, eclectic range of performers that combine circus arts with comedy, storytelling, drag, and burlesque.

DAM Circus is bringing "Salooniverse" to Grand Rapids September 18 and 19 at the Wealthy Theatre. "Salooniverse" combines western outlaws and a space odyssey into one story, while uncovering the secrets behind strange mysteries appearing along the wild, wild west (of space).

The production creates an immersive experience where every act advances the story and features performers from across the United States.

Salooniverse is for audiences 18 and older and tickets start at $25. Both performances begin at 7 p.m.

Luna Finn, Director and Producer Luna Finn sat down with Michelle to talk about the production. Visit damcircus.com/salooniverse for more information. Tickets can be purchased at grcmc.org.

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