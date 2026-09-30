Sabrina's Light assists dog fostering and placement through DEETS program

Sabrina's Light is a foster-based dog rescue based in Battle Creek, founded in the memory of Nicole Ramos' niece, Sabrina. The nonprofit focuses on helping dogs who may be considered "difficult" to adopt through their DEETS program: Decompression, Exposure, Enrichment, Training, and Structure. The program allows dogs to develop the skills and confidence needed for adoption placement, although the organization's greatest need at the moment are fosters.

Sabrina's Light will hold a fundraising event, in which pets and their owners can visit Pet Supplies Plus at 1791 Columbia Ave in Battle Creek on October 24 for the opportunity to take professional Halloween photos. The fundraiser will last from 1 to 5 p.m. and $20 gets a professional 5x7 photo printed as well as a digital download.

Nicole and Sabrina's Light lead volunteer Natalie Jones visited the Morning Mix to talk about the nonprofit's growth and how the community can get involved with fostering, volunteering, and more!

Visit sabrinaslight.org for more information. You can also follow the organization on Facebook.

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