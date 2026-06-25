Rx Kids expanding to 49507 zip code this summer

Rx Kids is a state-wide program led by Michigan State University that originated in Flint. They aim to improve the health, hope, and opportunity for families facing economic hardship during pregnancy and infancy. For many families, income drops near the birth of a child and expenses continue to remain high during the infant's first year of life.

In partnership with First Steps Kent and the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, Rx Kids is expanding to Kent County residents in the 49507 zip code, with enrollment set to begin July 1 of this year. Families who qualify will receive $1,500 during pregnancy and an additional $500 per month for the first six months of a child's life. The 49507 zip code is just one of 20 communities that will see expanded services this summer, bringing Rx Kids to impact over 60 communities across Michigan.

Eligible participants must be at least 16 weeks pregnant at enrollment, and newborns must be born on or after July 1 to qualify. Visit rxkids.org for more information.

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