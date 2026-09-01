Run For Sight 5K celebrates 20 years of benefitting the ABVI

The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) has empowered individuals who have low vision or blindness through programs and resources. In Michigan alone, nearly 1,000 children and adults are impacted by the ABVI's services.

One of these programs that benefits the ABVI is the Run for Sight 5K, a run that is open to all individuals including those who are blind or have low vision. This year's race will take place at Muskegon's Pere Marquette Park on Saturday, September 5.

The run and walk begins at 8:30 A.M. with four different types of runs for participants, including a guided run/walk, hand cycle run/walk, and 1K Deck Dash Kids Run. The 5K run is a competitive event, while the 5K walk is family friendly and dog friendly.

The guided run and walk also kicks off at 8:30 A.M., with the 5K hand cycle beginning at 8:28 and kids run beginning at 9:15.

Race registration is $35 for the run/walk and hand cycle races and $10 for the kids run. Visit runsignup.com for more information and to register.

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