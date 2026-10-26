River City Invitational to welcome high schoolers for regional Esports finals

The Michigan High School Esports Federation provides Esports opportunities to high schools across the state, providing competition and play within the organization and across local and state-wide events.

The Michigan Esports Regional Finals will take place at DeVos Place during Grand Rapids Comic Con on Saturday, November 14, bringing high school students together while being able to network with college scouts and enjoy the convention. Over 2,500 gamers are anticipated to attend this year's finals.

Students can choose to participate as a team in games like Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart, and more. The competition is a day-long event and select tickets range from $75 to $125 per team, which includes a limited number of player and coach tickets.

Visit mihsef.org for more information and to register for a team spot.

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