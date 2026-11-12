Ring in the Red Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army in Kent County

The Salvation Army in Kent County has launched their annual Red Kettle Campaign, where community members will once again hear the sounds of ringing bells outside of storefronts from bell ringers.

The campaign is more than just the sounds of bells. Community members are encouraged to donate to the myriad of programs the Salvation Army provides such as their food pantry, housing assistance, and senior programming. Funds raised during this time are to support these programs all year long.

Volunteer bell ringers are needed across 32 locations in Kent County, where the season ends December 24. Those interested in volunteering can learn more at salvationarmyvolunteer.org.

Meanwhile, a special kickoff event will take place at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids on Friday, November 13 at 5 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend the event.

Major Aaron Ortman with the Salvation Army of Kent County visited the Morning Mix to talk about the campaign.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok