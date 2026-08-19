Return to the River returning for fifth year along Grand River riverfront

Return to the River was first launched by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc as a way to activate the riverfront and celebrate the city's creative community across the arts. The event is returning for a fifth year Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23 across 555 Monroe Ave, Sixth Street Park, and the Sixth Street Bridge.

Attendees will step out of this world as this year's theme takes a celestial theme, featuring over 20 free activities that include live art, wood block printing, caricatures, crafts, and more. Two large scale art installations, "POP!" by Gentilhomme and "Astral Relics" by FuzzPop Workshop will be on display. The event will also feature 17 DJ and 11 bands, as well as over 20 food trucks.

Return to the River will also see an appearance from the Merchants and Makers Market on the Sixth Street Bridge.

The event runs from 1 to 11 P.M. on Saturday and 1 to 8 P.M. on Sunday. There is no admission cost to attend.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc communications director Bill Kirk visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event's growth.

Visit downtowngr.org for more information including the full music lineup.

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