Restaurant Week returning to Grand Rapids next month

The Grand Rapids food scene is preparing to celebrate Restaurant Week, celebrating the local restaurant scene, individuals behind it, and special deals. This year's event returns November 6 through 14.

Over 55 restaurants will be participating, with multi-course meals available at three price tiers of $25, $35, and $45. Menu options will be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and this year's event has no app required to download!

Community members can visit restaurantweekgr.com, where they can register a digital pass to bookmark into their phone's web browser. From there, participants can check into participating restaurants, access their menus, and cast their votes for "Best Overall Experience", "Most Creative Menu", and "Best New-to-You Find". Experience Grand Rapids will also donate $1 to a scholarship fund at GRCC's Secchia Institute for Culinary Education with each restaurant check-in.

Experience Grand Rapids Vice President of Marketing Kate Lieto visited the Morning Mix to share more.

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