Registration open for this year's GRPS Turkey Trot

The annual GRPS Turkey Trot is returning to downtown Grand Rapids on Thanksgiving morning, bringing energy, costumes, and athleticism together to support student athletes within Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS).

The race day will start and end near Van Andel Arena, with a 10K run kicking off at 8 a.m. The Mini Trot, for GRPS students up to 12 years old, begins at 8:10. At 8:30, a 5K run/walk, one mile walk, and 5K for GRPS students will take place, making the Turkey Trot a race with something for every participant's comfort level. A virtual race option is also available.

Right now, event organizers are holding the Spooky Savings promotion, giving registrants $5 off registration with the promo code 2026Spooky5. This offer runs October 29 through midnight on November 1.

Registration is available on RunSignup, and all proceeds go back to GRPS student athletes. You can follow the race on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.

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