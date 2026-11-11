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Reduce your skin's aging appearance with Plexaderm's wrinkle-reduction cream

Trial packs are just $14.95 with free shipping on all orders
Reduce your skin's aging appearance with Plexaderm's wrinkle-reduction cream (sponsored)
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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Plexaderm helps to remove pesky wrinkles, undereye bags, and more in just minutes! For those wanting to look their best and feel their best, Plexaderm's wrinkle-reduction cream is perfect for all individuals hoping to look younger.

Plexaderm's Thanksgiving Sale can have you seeing results for yourself! Trial packs are $14.95 including free shipping.

Go to plexaderm.com to get yours today, or call 1 (800)-923-8973. To learn more about upcoming sales, follow them on Facebook.

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