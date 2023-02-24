Raise funds for your own organization with LIMA Gives Back campaign

LIMA Candles recently reached a huge milestone in making wonderful candles while making a big difference in the West Michigan community.

Since March 2020, LIMA has raised and donated $50,000 to women-founded nonprofit organizations in Grand Rapids. Organizations they've helped include Bordy's Be, Frace's Table, Beautiful You by Profile, Ama International, and i understand.

Not only have they raised thousands of dollars for these organizations, but they are also launching a new fundraising program for schools and non-profits called LIMA Gives Back. Anyone can buy candles from LIMA, sell them to others, and the remaining profits are for sellers to donate to their organization.

On February 25, LIMA Candles is having a special Winter Blowout sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LIMA House, located at 2899 Thornapple River Dr. in Grand Rapids.

