Quail Ridge Golf Club opening new indoor/outdoor simulation experience, "The Nest"

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On the outside, Quail Ridge Golf Club has everything you would expect in a golf course: luscious greens, golf lessons, outings, and event hosting to name a few, but a construction project has taken place at the golf club that allows golfers the opportunity to play and practice their game all year long.

The Nest is an indoor and outdoor facility that features eight hitting bays. Golfers can try out technology to improve their performance such as Trackman 4 golf simulator, participate in private studio spaces, and enjoy the lounge and bar during their visit.

The Nest fits up to six players per hitting bay and is rented by the hour. Golfers may hit live balls down the range or use the simulation screen, and it marks a first-of-its-kind right here in West Michigan.

Watch the video above to see Todd and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman visit the new space, which is expected to open this October. Visit quailridgegc.com for more information.

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