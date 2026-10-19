Pumpkin Prowl returning for fifth year in Ada Village

The Ada Business Association is preparing to host the fifth annual Pumpkin Prowl, transforming Ada Village into a Halloween hub filled with trick-or-treating, outdoor movie night, games, and more family-friendly activities. This year's event will take place Friday, October 23 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Over 100 local businesses will be participating, where attendees can trick or treat at several storefronts or participate in trunk-or-treat areas. A variety of kid-friendly activities will be available including pumpkin painting and a costume contest, while adults can enjoy the Social District with alcoholic beverages.

Pumpkin Prowl will also feature the covered bridge transformed into a "Wizard of Oz" theme, as well as enjoy an outdoor screening of "Hocus Pocus" beginning at 7:45 p.m.

Admission is free and open to all, including leashed dogs. Visit adabusinessassociation.com for more information.

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