Pulaski Days are back! What's in store for this year's festivities

Pulaski Days have been celebrated across Grand Rapids for over 50 years, featuring Polish culture at the helm and open to everyone in the community. This year's week-long festivities run September 27 through October 4.

Across 13 Polish clubs in the area, different events take place on select days of the week, including a kielbasa eating contest, polka mass, and raffle to benefit area clubs. This Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., the annual Pulaski Days parade will take to the West Side neighborhood along Fulton Street.

2026 Pulaski Queen Abby Thomas and President of the Polish Falcons Aid Society of Grand Rapids Rich Nawrocki visited the Morning Mix to talk about this year's events.

Visit pulaskidays.org/schedule for a full event schedule. You can also follow Pulaski Days on Facebook and Instagram for year-round events and updates.

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