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As holiday preparations are underway, there are plenty of things to think about. From planning and cooking meals, accounting for travel time, shopping, and more, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. This time of year can also bring out stress from uncomfortable dinner conversations, further exacerbating their mental health.

Forest View Hospital director of business development Megan DeJonge visited the Morning Mix to share practical tips for mental health management during this time of year and when to seek help.

For more information and resources, visit forestviewhospital.com.

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