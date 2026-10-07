Project ESME brings the power of music to "Harmony of Hope" on October 10

Project ESME, Eclectic String Music Ensemble, is a Grand Rapids based classically-trained, acoustic fusion string group that performs arrangements blending pop, bluegrass, hip-hop and more.

They perform at many differenet venues, from art galleries, movie theaters to restaurants. They also work closely with local school orchestras, bringing their unique orchestral arrangements to students.

Project ESME invites you to "Harmony of Hope", an inspiring celebration of music, arts education, and community, on Saturday, October 10 at 6pm at DeVos Place. Tickets for the event may be purchased here: Harmony of Hope Tickets, Saturday, October 10 • 6 PM - 8 PM | Eventbrite

For more information on ESME, please visit: Home | esmelivemusic

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