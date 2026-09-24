Pop-up bookstore The Crooked Nook to hold inaugural book festival

The Crooked Nook is a pop-up bookstore that is described as a "Scholastic Book Fair For Adults". With book fairs and book stores featuring more than just books, The Crooked Nook is hosting an inaugural book festival that combines the thrill of the Scholastic Book Fair with author visits and vendors.

Over 80 authors will be in attendance at The Backyard of Kalamazoo on Saturday, September 26, alongside seven vendors selling a variety of bookish accessories. Vendors will carry book-themed centerpieces, bookmarks, art and jewelry, as well as the popular "Blind Date With A Book" wrapped books for those looking to not judge a book by its cover...literally!

The festival runs from 12 to 5 p.m. and will offer food and drinks on site. Tickets are $3 can be purchased online.

The Crooked Nook co-owners Corley Wall and Eric Wall visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event. The Backyard of Kalamazoo is located at 10441 Stadium Drive.

You can follow the bookstore on Facebook and Instagram.

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