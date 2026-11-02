Pop Scholars Bringing Old-Fashioned Improv Comedy to Wealthy Theatre This Weekend

Pop Scholars is a Grand Rapids-based improv comedy troupe that is made up of only four members, bringing laugh-out-loud antics a-la traditional improv comedy. The troupe is in their 18th season and performs across West Michigan, with opportunities to hold private shows for parties and events.

The troupe will perform November 7 at the Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased online.

Members Matt Sterenberg and Mike Ryskamp visited the Morning Mix to share more about the troupe and what audience members can look forward to!

Visit popscholars.com for more information on future shows and to purchase tickets.

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