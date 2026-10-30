Play in the Clay at Eastown Pottery

Nestled in between Pursuit of Happiness and Connie's Cakes in Grand Rapids' Eastown neighborhood is Eastown Pottery, a ceramics studio that is open to workshops and memberships where artists of all skill levels are invited to utilize their space to create.

The studio was born out of love from the husband-wife duo of Troy and Kris Kaley, where artists can take classes for both pinching and the pottery wheel, as well as themed workshops. The studio also offers memberships with special benefits, including 24/7 access to the studio, as well as the option to bring their own clay, glazes, and tools. Members must be 18 and older and offers two tier options of unlimited access at $179 a month or ten hours of studio time per month for $129 a month.

The studio also owns The Mud Room, where kids can get their hands on ceramics as well.

There is a lot to be offered at Eastown Pottery, and the Morning Mix team headed there to try the studio's Witch Hat Lantern workshop just in time for Halloween!

Visit eastownpottery.com for more information including memberships and upcoming workshops. The studio is located at 1422 Robinson Rd SE in Grand Rapids.

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