Pink Arrow Brunch returning for second year to support Breast Cancer awareness

Breast Cancer Awareness Month isn't until October, but the annual Pink Arrow Brunch is returning for a second year this month, continuing to support breast cancer awareness and community. The brunch will take place Saturday, September 12.

The family-friendly event will be held at Flat River Grill in Lowell, where attendees are encouraged to wear their best pink attire during the 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. brunch. Local vendors will sell flower bouquets to benefit Pink Arrow, and a permanent jewelry table will also be present. The event will also feature a kid's activity station and photo booth.

The brunch's menu will feature breakfast pizza, salmon hash, fruit parfaits, pink desserts, and pink mimosas.

Attendees who wear their best pink outfit will also be eligible to win a gift bag.

Reservations are required and can be made at flatriverreserve.com or by calling (616) 897-8523.

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