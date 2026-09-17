People of all abilities are invited to come to Benjamin's Hope Harvest Fest

Benjamin's Hope invites people of all walks of life to join them in their annual celebration on Saturday: Benjamin's Hope Harvest Festival.

Benjamin's Hope is a "live, learn, play, worship" farmstead community, where people of all abilities are welcome to find community, meaning, and love. Through this community celebration, they want to celebrate the community they've built while inviting others to learn more about their mission and the programs they offer.

Inside the main building, people can discover and take part in:

- Free food (hot dogs, donuts, cider, Hudsonville ice cream bars & popcorn)

- Holland Modular Railroad Club

- Face painting

- Dan the Balloon Man

- Joy99

- Carnival games

- Pumpkins

- Little Buds Club

- LEGO displays from WMLUG

- ODC Network's Outdoor Discovery Center

The barn will remain open and staffed for anyone who wants to brave the rain and visit the animals.

Benjamin's Hope Harvest Festival will take place September 19, rain or shine, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's completely free to attend.

For a complete list of events and updates, follow the event's Facebook page.

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