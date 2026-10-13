Outlander in Concert heading to DeVos Performance Hall this month

Following the success of its eight-season television run, fans of "Outlander" can enjoy the series one more time through a special orchestra performance called "Outlander In Concert".

The concert is lead by music director and conductor Heidi Joosten, focusing on Bear McCreary's score from the series and will chronicle key moments from the show, condensing eight seasons into a single night. The concert also incorporates Celtic instruments in its performances.

Outlander in Concert will be held at DeVos Performance Hall on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at outlanderinconcert.com.

Heidi visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about the concert and what audiences can look forward to!

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