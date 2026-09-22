Osofomaame's annual gala returning to benefit foster care support

September is Kinship Month, recognizing kinship family situations that provide care for children, such as foster care. Osofomaamae, the Grand Rapids-based organization that supports Black youth and families impacted by foster care, is not only celebrating Kinship Month, but also looking forward to celebrating their successes at this year's "We Are The Village Gala".

The gala will be held Friday, October 2 at the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives. Themed "For The Culture", the event will celebrate the diversity of Black culture and personal cultural pride, also acknowledging that it takes a village to raise our youth.

Event doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 6. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

BeAnka Masefiade, founder and executive director of Osofomaame, returned to the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit osofomaame.org for more information and resources.

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