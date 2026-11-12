Operation Christmas Child preparing for National Collection Week

Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 244 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in over 175 countries and territories. The recipients of these shoeboxes are living in areas impacted by poverty, natural disasters, and war, and for some of them, a shoebox is the only gift they will receive all year long.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, inviting members of the community to assemble and drop off shoeboxes filled with tangible ways to show God's love. Shoebox gifts are filled with personal care items, toys, school supplies, and more. For a list of items that are permitted, visit the online resource for more information.

National Collection Week takes place across Michigan from November 16 through 23, and residents can find their nearest drop-off location at samaritanspurse.org/occ, searching by city or ZIP code.

Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator Kris Veenstra and Church Relations Team Member Cheryl Hinkel visited the Morning Mix to share more.

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