Opa! Taste of Greece fundraiser meal returning November 5

The Holy Trinity Philoptochos Society is preparing to host its annual fundraising event, "A Taste of Greece", celebrating Mediterranean staples and supporting the philanthropic works of the Society. The event returns for one-day only, November 5, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

This year's theme is "Year of the Gyro", not only recognizing the popular Greek dish, but also included in the complete pre-packaged meal. Meals are available via pre-order with a drive thru pickup at Holy Trinity, and each meal will feature one gyro, spanakopita, a Greek village salad, baklava, and beverages.

Pre-order is closed, while day of orders will be available until supply lasts.

Taste of Greece co-chairs Vasiliki Christopoulos and Ginger Lange visited the Morning Mix (with assorted menu items!) to share more about the event.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is located at 330 Lakeside Dr. NE in Grand Rapids.

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