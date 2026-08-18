On your mark, get set, fly! Tiny Trainer Drone Race prepares for takeoff

The City of Holland is getting reading for a first-of-its-kind drone race, where professional drone pilots and enthusiasts will showcase their skills in drone flying across an obstacle course similar to a remote-controlled vehicle race. The race will take place Saturday, August 22 at Helder Park.

Beginning at 10 A.M., qualifying races take off, with bracket racing beginning at 3 P.M. The course will open to a fun fly session from 5 to 7 P.M., where spectators can witness drone flying up-close with one of the pilots.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. It is free to attend.

Visit holland.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok