November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month! Local events to help in the fight

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, a time to spotlight one of the deadliest major cancers, educate communities on early warning signs, and support families affected by the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, 67,530 Americans are estimated to be diagnosed this year alone, with 52,740 expected to die from the disease. Symptoms include abdomen or back pain, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, stool changes, nausea, new-onset diabetes, and jaundice.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) provides research and patient services, as well as volunteer efforts that include hosting local events to continue raising awareness. PanCan Michigan Media Chair Cathy Mikesell visited the Morning Mix to talk about awareness of the disease and upcoming events leading to World Pancreatic Cancer Day on November 19.

Visit pancan.org for more information and to find a local event near you.

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