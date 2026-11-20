Alzheimer's disease is under the umbrella of dementia-related illness, often characterized by the loss of memory and cognitive impairment that interferes with day-to-day activities. According to the Alzheimer's Association, roughly 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases are Alzheimer's specifically.

Detecting early warning signs are critical in seeking the best care for individuals that are different from typical age-related changes such as short-term forgetfulness yet remembering tasks later. Most cases of Alzheimer's are a myriad of factors such as age, family history, genetics, as well as medical conditions and other modifiable risk factors.

With over 55 million individuals worldwide living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, awareness is crucial year-round, but as November begins to wind down, organizations such as the Alzheimer's Association of Michigan continue to spearhead local and statewide events throughout the month.

Visit alz.org for more information and resources.

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