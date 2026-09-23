Noorthoek Academy Big Step Walk returning to benefit student programming

Noorthoek Academy offers a higher education and an affordable college experience for adults with intellectual disabilities. The academy provides a curriculum across a variety of subjects that include liberal arts and natural sciences, allowing students to foster a rich academic life while increasing self-confidence and independence.

Noorthoek Academy's funding is achieved through private gifts to cover costs that are not able to be done through tuition. Because of the lack of public funding, events such as the Big Step Walk serve as the academy's largest fundraiser to continue providing these programs. This year's walk will take place Saturday, September 26 at Millennium Park in Walker beginning at 10:30 a.m. with student registration.

The 2K walk will feature a 50/50 raffle, lunch, games, and music. It is free to attend.

Noorthoek Academy executive director Lyn VanTol and Noorthoek Academy student Joseph Mankel visited the Morning Mix to talk about the walk.

Visit noorthoekacademy.org for more information.

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