Nominations open for Vredevoogd's Grateful Giveaway program

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Vredevoogd has been providing heating, cooling, and plumbing services to Michigan families for over 60 years. The company also gives back to the community through their Grateful Giveaway program, recognizing individuals in the community who have gone above and beyond by providing three free furnaces during the fall season.

From now through November 20, members of the community can nominate someone online or scan the QR code in the video above who is deserving of a new furnace! Past winners include teachers, veterans, and nurses.

Once a nomination is received, Vredevoogd narrows down the finalists by asking for a video submission to learn more about the nominees. The team then votes for the top three recipients. Individuals can choose to nominate themselves as well.

Dana Pearson and Angela Walters from Vredevoogd visited the Morning Mix to talk about the giveaway.

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