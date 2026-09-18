NHRA Great Lakes Nationals rides into the lakeshore this weekend

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The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) brings high-speed drag racing to racetracks nationwide, and the national event is returning to Michigan for the first time in 66 years.

From today through Sunday, September 20, attendees can witness a variety of motorsport race sessions that include Top Fuel and Funny Car throughout the day. Drivers including Doug and Connie Kalitta, Ron Capps, and Jack Beckman will be available for meet-and-greets throughout the weekend as well.

The event starts at 12 p.m. today and Saturday or 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and runs through 5 p.m. in the evening. Ticket prices vary depending on package size, although children 12 and under get in for free.

The nationals will be held at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park, located at 1249 12th Street in Martin. NHRA Funny Car champion Matt Hagan spoke to Michelle over Zoom to talk about the weekend's festivities!

Visit nhra.com for more information.

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