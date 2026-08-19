Newly-formed Grand Rapids Festival Chorus performing debut concert

The Grand Rapids Festival Chorus is a newly formed SATB choir, bringing over 50 members from across West Michigan together in a shared love of music. The ensemble is non-audition based and was founded by Dr. Caleb Wenzel, with singers performing large pieces of repertoire.

For their debut performance, the group will perform Giuseppe Verdi's Messa da Requiem on Friday, August 21 at Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids. The performance will begin at 7:30 P.M.

The performance will also feature a mixed orchestra ensemble of five instruments: piano, marimba, timpani, horn, and double bass. The orchestra will be performed by members of chamber orchestra Michigan Sinfonia.

Admission to the concert is free, although donations are welcome. Dr. Wenzel and chorus members Callie Meikrantz and Zach Beuker visited the Morning Mix to talk about the ensemble.

Follow the Grand Rapids Festival Chorus on Instagram to keep up with future performances!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok